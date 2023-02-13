Government urged to cut energy bills by 20%

The SNP has urged the new Energy Secretary Grant Shapps to slash energy bills by at least 20% this year.

Although households are currently shielded by the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which reduces the average annual bill to £2,500, this level is set to rise to £3,000 in April.

Charities and experts had previously called on ministers to delay their decision to increase the level of the EPG from April onwards.

New analysis by the SNP suggests there has been a 59% decrease in wholesale gas prices since the introduction of the EPG.

The research noted that with the forecast cost to the Treasury of the EPG falling from £42 billion to £37 billion, savings can be passed onto billpayers.

Last Friday, speaking to broadcasters, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We know just how tough it is for many people dealing with these huge spikes in their energy bills and that’s why we are giving about three and a half thousand pounds for the average family this year and last to help with those pressures.

“We always look at what else we can do, but we also have to be responsible with public finances because if we are not, we’ll just see interest rates go up and people will face a different kind of cost, and that’s why we have to get that balance right.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We know it is a difficult time for families across the country. That is why we have delivered to cover one third of the typical household’s energy bill this winter – or nearly half for the most vulnerable.”

“We also recently launched a new campaign, ‘It All Adds Up’, which will help families reduce their energy bills.”