Reactions for giant solar farm plan in East Anglia heat up

Councillors have urged Rishi Sunak to stick to his pledges to avoid building solar farms on agricultural land as a giant solar farm is waiting for a final decision.

The Sunnica Energy Farm has been proposed for construction on the border between West Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

It is predicted that this could become the UK’s largest solar farm covering an area equivalent to 900 football pitches.

Due to its generating capacity, it is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, meaning no planning permission is needed from local councils – instead, the decision will be made by the Planning Inspectorate, on behalf of the Secretary of State.

Richard Rout, the Conservative Deputy Leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “2,500 acres doesn’t change a landscape, it becomes the landscape. It consumes villages. One hopes the policy approach that Rishi espoused in the summer is the one that prevails.”

In November, West Suffolk Council called on the Secretary of State to refuse the application for the solar farm, saying it could be damaging to communities and businesses.

Councillor David Roach, Cabinet Member for Planning at West Suffolk Council, said: “We are absolutely committed to solar and other renewable energy as part of our work to help tackle the climate change emergency.

“But the Sunnica proposals for four sprawling sites across two districts connected with underground cables is simply too big and it’s not the right location. If it is given the go ahead, it could have a damaging impact on our communities, their homes and businesses, as well as to nature, the local landscape and more.

“That is why we are calling on the Secretary of State not to grant the application.”

East Cambridgeshire District Council has also opposed the project.

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told ELN: “This is an energy planning decision for the Secretary of State for Energy and we cannot comment on a specific case.”

ELN has contacted Sunnica for comment.