Renters nearly three times more likely to experience energy insecurity

Britons who rent their home are nearly three times more likely to experience energy insecurity than property owners.

Energy insecurity refers to the inability of a household to meet its basic energy needs, such as heating their homes and having a warm bath.

People who experience energy insecurity usually fall behind on payments for their gas and electricity bills or find it very difficult to afford energy bills.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that ethnic minority residents are 1.6 times more likely to face energy insecurity than their white counterparts.

Adults aged 30 to 64 were between 1.5 and 1.8 times more likely to face some degree of energy insecurity than those aged 65 or over.

The findings of the ONS report come as households face a further energy price hike in April, with bills expected to rise to £3,000 a year for a typical home when the government support through the Energy Price Guarantee will change.