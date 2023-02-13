Renewables set to become top electricity source by 2026

Global renewable power generation is projected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has predicted that renewable power generation is set to increase more than all other sources combined, with an annual growth of more than 9%.

The Paris-based organisation estimated that renewables will make up more than one-third of the global generation mix by 2025.

In its latest Electricity Market report, the IEA said low carbon generation sources, renewables and nuclear together, are expected to meet on average more than 90% of the additional electricity demand over the next three years.

Analysts stress that the global installed capacity of renewables is estimated to have increased at a faster year-on-year rate of almost 11% last year, compared to the average 9% growth seen between 2017 and 2021.