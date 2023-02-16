RO late payments recovered from suppliers in administration

Ofgem has reported on the progress it is making in recovering Renewables Obligation (RO) late payments from energy suppliers in administration.

The RO schemes are government schemes in Britain and Northern Ireland to support large-scale renewable electricity projects in the UK.

The scheme urges energy companies to demonstrate they have sourced enough electricity from renewable sources to meet their obligation.

The energy regulator has recovered the payments, or proportions of them from the administrators of suppliers which are no longer trading and subsequently redistributed them to energy companies.

The report shows that a small part of the money owed has been recovered.

Ofgem has received just £1,362 from a total of £185,390.95 owed by USIO, for the compliance period 2017-18 and 2018-19.

From GENERGY, an estimated £75,148 has been recovered while the amount due IS £1,328,180 for three years, from 2017 to 2020.

The administrators of Brilliant Energy, a company which collapsed in 2019, have returned £217,563 from the owed amount of £1,810,778, Ofgem has reported.