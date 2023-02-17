London Mayor hits back at Boris over ULEZ expansion comments

The Mayor of London has responded to comments by Boris Johnson over the expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ).

In a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, the former Prime Minister accused Sadiq Khan, who succeeded him as Mayor of London, of planning to expand the scheme for money-making reasons.

Asked by reporters about Johnson’s comments, Sadiq Khan said: “Johnson was the mayor who took no action ten years ago when he was given a report that showed that there were more than 400 schools in areas where the air was unlawful – some of the poorest parts of the country.

“He’s also the mayor who knew about nine-year-old Ella (Adoo-Kissi-Debrah), ten years ago, losing her life and took no action.

“He’s also the mayor that when he became the Prime Minister, he penalised London when it came to the deal with TfL (Transport for London).

“So we’ll take no lectures from a former prime minister, the former mayor, who ignored the science and ignored the facts.”

Mr Khan added that the plan addresses the “triple challenges of air quality, climate change and congestion”.

He stressed: “A delay for me, means more people suffering the consequences of ill health.”