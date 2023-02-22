Ofgem updates on probe into British Gas over forced prepayment meter installations

British Gas faces a “comprehensive, independent and wide-ranging” review by Ofgem over the forced prepayment meter (PPM) installations.

This follows an investigation by The Times which revealed that debt agents working for British Gas had broken into the homes of vulnerable people to force fit PPM installations.

Yesterday, Ofgem told suppliers to uninstall PPMs that have been wrongly force-fitted and compensate customers.

The investigation into British Gas will examine whether British Gas has taken all steps required under its licence to support customers who fall into debt before installing a PPM.

Ofgem will also look at whether, before taking any steps to install a PPM under warrant or by remote switching, British Gas and its representatives “systematically assess whether it is safe and reasonably practicable to install a PPM and whether a customer’s mental capacity and/or psychological state is such that installation of a PPM would be severely traumatic to a customer and make their condition significantly worse”.

British Gas will also be under scrutiny on whether its representatives who visited customers’ properties had the necessary skills and were ‘fit and proper’ to enter these homes.

Jonathan Brearley, Chief Executive of Ofgem, said: “As a result of the unprecedented surge in energy prices, households across the country are facing significant energy bills and this has meant many are finding themselves in debt and being forced onto PPMs.

“I am concerned about the way customers in already distressing situations are being treated when suppliers force them onto PPMs.”