bp to build 2GW hydrogen hub in Spain

Aside from decarbonising its refinery, the green hydrogen produced will be used by industry across Valencia

Kiran Bose
Tuesday 28 February 2023
Image: Artem Blinov / Shutterstock

bp has announced plans to build a 2GW green hydrogen cluster in Valencia, Spain.

The HyVal project will help to decarbonise bp’s operations at its Castellón refinery – with the company looking to invest up to €2 billion (£1.7m) into the region in the coming years.

Biofuels will also be produced at HyVal – with the firm looking to see 650,000 tonnes a year by 2030.

Aside from decarbonising its refinery, the green hydrogen produced will be used by industry across Valencia – replacing natural gas.

The first development phase is expected to be completed by 2027, with the second by 2030.

Andrés Guevara, President of bp Energía España, said: “We see Hyval as key to Castellón’s transformation and critical to supporting decarbonisation across the Valencia region.

“We aim to develop up to 2GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030 for green hydrogen production, helping decarbonise our operations and customers.

“And we plan to triple the refinery’s production of biofuels to help meet the growing demand for lower carbon fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel.”

