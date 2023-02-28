Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Renewables provided almost 23% of US electrical generation

Power generation by all renewables grew by 12.4% last year, according to a report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 28 February 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Renewable energy sources across the US provided almost 23% of the nation’s electrical generation in 2022.

That’s according to a review by the SUN DAY Campaign of data released by the US Energy Information Administration which shows renewables, including solar, wind, hydropower and geothermal increased their electrical output by 12.37% last year compared to 2021.

By comparison, electrical generation by all energy sources combined grew by just 3.47%, the report states.

Solar was the fastest-growing renewable energy source – output by solar increased by 24.14% and its share of total US electrical generation for the year was 4.74%.

Electrical generation by wind also expanded significantly – growing by 14.97% and providing over a tenth of total US electrical generation in 2022.

Combined, solar and wind contributed nearly 15% of the nation’s electrical output last year.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast