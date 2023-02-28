Renewables provided almost 23% of US electrical generation

Renewable energy sources across the US provided almost 23% of the nation’s electrical generation in 2022.

That’s according to a review by the SUN DAY Campaign of data released by the US Energy Information Administration which shows renewables, including solar, wind, hydropower and geothermal increased their electrical output by 12.37% last year compared to 2021.

By comparison, electrical generation by all energy sources combined grew by just 3.47%, the report states.

Solar was the fastest-growing renewable energy source – output by solar increased by 24.14% and its share of total US electrical generation for the year was 4.74%.

Electrical generation by wind also expanded significantly – growing by 14.97% and providing over a tenth of total US electrical generation in 2022.

Combined, solar and wind contributed nearly 15% of the nation’s electrical output last year.