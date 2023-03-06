Offshore workers call for public ownership of energy companies

Workers across oil, gas and renewables sectors have united to call for public ownership of energy companies to ensure that the UK’s net zero goals protect jobs and communities.

A survey of more than a thousand offshore workers found that 90% of them support the full set of demands which includes mandating every UK-listed company to make just transition plans, involving their workforce in these plans.

The government has also been urged to launch a targeted retraining funding initiative for oil and gas workers, available to all workers regardless of their employment status.

Measures proposed by a coalition of groups also include government-backed jobs guarantees and an offshore training passport that supports workers to retrain in the renewables sector.

Tessa Khan, Executive Director at Uplift, said: “The voices in this report make it clear that our current energy system is not just bad for the planet, it’s also unsustainable for oil and gas workers – even at a time of record profitability. A proper plan in the UK and Scotland for a just transition is essential and it must be worker-led.

“The demands in this report should be a foundation for that process.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “The government’s plans to help decarbonise the oil and gas sector are entirely just – and we would strongly refute any claim otherwise.

“The North Sea is a key part of increasing our energy security and independence, with our transition deal helping towards a low-carbon future while supporting tens of thousands of jobs.

“The North Sea Transition Deal also brings together businesses, unions and others to do all this while safeguarding the skills necessary to develop new, low carbon industries in Scotland and the wider UK.”