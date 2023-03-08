How green will the Spring Budget be?

The Prime Minister has been grilled about the green funding included in the next week’s Budget.

During the Prime Minister’s Questions, the Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee Philip Dunne asked Rishi Sunak whether he would encourage the Chancellor to use his Budget statement next week to stimulate investment in renewable energy projects by companies to improve energy security and reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut energy bills.

The Prime Minister replied: “I am proud of our commitment to scaling up renewable energy sources – renewables make up now nearly 40% of our electricity supply, a four-fold increase since 2011.

“My honourable friend will know that I cannot and will not pre-empt Budget decisions, but he is a powerful champion for the environment in this House and I have no doubt that he will make his views known to the Chancellor.”