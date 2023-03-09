Organisations awarded £9.7m through Ofgem Redress Scheme

The Ofgem Redress Scheme has awarded £9.7 million to 33 different organisations to support people during the energy crisis and promote carbon reduction initiatives.

This funding will help these organisations to provide essential support and assistance to those struggling with energy costs, as well as develop innovative ways to reduce carbon emissions.

The Energy Redress Scheme, now in its fifth year, has distributed £78.6 million to date, supporting 472 projects across England, Scotland, and Wales.

The funds are raised through Ofgem’s enforcement and compliance activities, with energy companies that have violated rules agreeing to make voluntary payments to the Energy Redress Scheme.

The latest round of successful applicants will receive grants ranging from £35,000 to over £658,000, enabling them to carry out projects lasting up to two years.

John McLachlan, Executive Director of Services at disability equality charity Scope, said: “Life costs a lot more for disabled people. As costs keep spiralling, many feel they have run out of choices. While the cost of living crisis continues, demand for Scope’s Disability Energy Support service keeps soaring.”