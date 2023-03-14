Sunak under fire for private heated pool amid energy crisis

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced criticism over the construction of a new private heated swimming pool at his North Yorkshire constituency home, especially during a time when many families are struggling to afford basic heating.

According to the Guardian, the 40-foot pool consumes so much energy that the local electricity network required an upgrade to handle the demand.

The report claims that equipment has been installed in North Yorkshire to increase National Grid capacity and provide more energy to Rishi Sunak‘s home as a result of the development of the new pool.

During his visit to San Diego for a joint UK-US-Australia summit, Sunak was challenged about the pool and dismissed suggestions that he was disconnected from the concerns of the public.

The paper reported that the Prime Minister will pay for the cost of the electricity upgrade work, which is estimated to have cost tens of thousands of pounds, as well as the high heating bills.

ELN has contacted No10 Downing Street for comment.