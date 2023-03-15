Efficiency & Environment

How British Gas supported a business within the hospitality industry

Working with British Gas, a luxury hotel business keeps guests warm and happy, while moving towards its net zero goal

Big Zero Report 2022

Bruna Pinhoni
Wednesday 15 March 2023
Image: Getty Images

This serviced apartments business comprises 130 contemporary suites that range from studios to five-bedroom penthouses and is located in the affluent Mayfair, West London, opposite Hyde Park. Aiming to provide five-star deluxe services, it offers room service, in-room spa treatments, 24/7 fitness centre, valet parking, and an elegant restaurant in the atrium. For the full case study, please read more here 

Find out more how British Gas helped a luxury hotel business reduce 550,000 kwh usage of gas in three years by watching the video below.

 

