‘Boiler ban could leave rural homes in fuel poverty’

Rural households may be pushed into fuel poverty by the 2026 boiler ban, a new poll suggests.

A survey conducted by the trade association Liquid Gas UK suggests almost three-quarters of off-gas grid rural homeowners risk being pushed into fuel poverty by the government’s proposed 2026 boiler ban.

The poll of more than 1,000 people living in properties not connected to the gas network found that 69% of households would be unable to afford an electric heating system as a replacement and 58% of these homes believe the ban is unfair.

Additionally, 58% want the proposed 2026 boiler ban to be scrapped altogether.

The government’s plan would prevent homes currently using oil, LPG, or solid-fuel heating systems from replacing them with a similar system should it break down.

Instead, rural homeowners would have to replace their existing systems with an electric alternative, such as a heat pump, which could cost between £15,000-£30,000, along with necessary energy efficiency retrofitting.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told ELN: “We will set out our plans to decarbonise off-grid properties in due course when we issue the response to our consultation. We are committed to ensuring the transition to clean heat will be fair and affordable for off-grid properties.

“The government is providing a £200 Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) to help those households in Great Britain who use alternative fuels such as biomass or heating oil to meet energy costs this winter.

“We are taking a range of actions to make installing a heat pump an attractive and affordable choice for heating a home – including providing support for those wishing to make green choices through schemes like the £450m Boiler Upgrade Scheme.”