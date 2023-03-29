Everflow sees explosive growth and expansion plans

Everflow, a multi-utility supplier for UK businesses, has announced strong revenue growth and a market share increase.

In 2022, the company boosted its revenues by 47.2% year on year (YoY) and closed with a water market share of 5.35%.

Everflow also expanded its team by 48.2% YoY and served 79,032 customer premises.

The company plans to further expand its multi-utility offering in 2023, entering the telecoms market and embedding multi-utility quoting and contracting to drive efficiencies and simplify utilities for its SME customers.

Josh Gill, Chief Executive Officer at Everflow, commented: “We have ambitious plans for 2023 that will see us further expand our service offering, to continue simplifying utilities for businesses so they can focus on what matters most to them.”