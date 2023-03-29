Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up

Everflow sees explosive growth and expansion plans

The British water supplier for businesses plans to further expand its service offering in 2023 by entering the telecoms market

Wednesday 29 March 2023
Everflow, a multi-utility supplier for UK businesses, has announced strong revenue growth and a market share increase.

In 2022, the company boosted its revenues by 47.2% year on year (YoY) and closed with a water market share of 5.35%.

Everflow also expanded its team by 48.2% YoY and served 79,032 customer premises.

The company plans to further expand its multi-utility offering in 2023, entering the telecoms market and embedding multi-utility quoting and contracting to drive efficiencies and simplify utilities for its SME customers.

Josh Gill, Chief Executive Officer at Everflow, commented: “We have ambitious plans for 2023 that will see us further expand our service offering, to continue simplifying utilities for businesses so they can focus on what matters most to them.”

