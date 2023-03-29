Robotic solar farm to be built in the UK

Siemens has been appointed by the University of York to design and deliver a 193kWp solar array as part of a £1.5 million research project backed by the UK Research Partnership Investment Fund.

The project will enhance the university’s research capabilities to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic systems to inspect and maintain solar arrays.

The solar farm, expected to be operational by July, will generate around 170MWh of power annually, making the Institute for Safe Autonomy energy self-sufficient.

Professor Miles Elsden, Director of the Institute for Safe Autonomy at the University of York, added: “Robotics, autonomous systems and AI have the potential to transform the way we live, travel and work in the future. Integrating them with the production of renewable energy will ultimately play a key role in the journey towards net zero.

“This innovative research project marks an important milestone for the Institute and reaffirms our commitment as a university to sourcing sustainable energy.”