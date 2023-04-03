No opt-out option for Redcar hydrogen trial

Residents of Redcar, Teesside, will not have the option to opt-out of a proposed hydrogen heating trial in their area, in contrast to the choice granted to Cheshire residents by Cadent Gas just days ago.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has announced that opting out will not be an option for those who oppose the pilot project, despite criticism from opponents who argue that they have the right to choose whether or not to participate.

The initiative aims to replace home gas supplies with hydrogen and demonstrate the potential for repurposing existing gas networks for renewable energy.

NGN has stated that there are no plans to construct a separate gas grid for natural gas in the region and that the project is designed to be cost-neutral for the local community.

In a statement, NGN said: “There are no plans to build a parallel grid in Redcar for natural gas.

“Our project aims to demonstrate the repurposing of the existing gas network for hydrogen and create an energy scenario compatible with net zero, at no additional cost to the local community.”

Customers, if the project receives approval, will be given a choice between hydrogen and an electric alternative.