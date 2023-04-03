Finance & Markets

Wind turbine war ends: GE and Siemens settle patent disputes

After a long legal battle over wind turbine technology, GE and Siemens Gamesa have reached an agreement to settle all outstanding patent disputes in the US and Europe

Monday 3 April 2023
Photos from load-out at Esbjerg Harbour for Borssele 1+2 - Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and General Electric have reached an agreement to settle all of their wind turbine technology patent disputes in the US and Europe, the companies announced on Friday.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but it was described as amicable and the companies and their subsidiaries will reportedly receive cross licenses for the patents in question.

Siemens Gamesa had sued GE for patent infringement in 2020, claiming that the latter’s Haliade-X turbines infringed on its patents.

Siemens Gamesa stated in a release that “GE and Siemens Gamesa have reached an amicable settlement of all their wind turbine technology patent disputes in the US and Europe on confidential terms and have granted each other and their respective subsidiaries worldwide cross licenses under the asserted patent families, for the life of those patent families.”

ELN has reached out to GE for comment – the company did not respond before publication.

