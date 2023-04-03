Wind turbine war ends: GE and Siemens settle patent disputes

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and General Electric have reached an agreement to settle all of their wind turbine technology patent disputes in the US and Europe, the companies announced on Friday.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but it was described as amicable and the companies and their subsidiaries will reportedly receive cross licenses for the patents in question.

Siemens Gamesa had sued GE for patent infringement in 2020, claiming that the latter’s Haliade-X turbines infringed on its patents.

Siemens Gamesa stated in a release that “GE and Siemens Gamesa have reached an amicable settlement of all their wind turbine technology patent disputes in the US and Europe on confidential terms and have granted each other and their respective subsidiaries worldwide cross licenses under the asserted patent families, for the life of those patent families.”

ELN has reached out to GE for comment – the company did not respond before publication.