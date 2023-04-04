Heat pump tech company bags €15M to expand to UK

Dutch heat pump company HeatTransformers has secured a €15 million (£13m) investment to bring its product to the UK and Germany.

Energy Impact Partners has led the investment for the company, which has developed a digital platform to connect heat pump producers with local networks.

The business also has heat pump installers and hosts an academy to train the next generation of workers.

Stijn Otten, Director of HeatTransformers, said: “We’re thrilled that influential climate-tech investors Energy Impact Partners have chosen to invest in our mission to scale up heat pump adoption across the continent; to drastically reduce our costly and environmentally-damaging gas dependence and give Europe the gas freedom it needs.”

Explaining the investment, Energy Impact Partners CEO, Matthias Dill, said: “As the Netherlands paves the way for the heat pump market and HeatTransformers is a leading player there, it is perfectly placed to play a significant role in decarbonisation of heat across the continent. We look forward to working together to drive this transformation.”