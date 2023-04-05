Heating UK homes and cities to be decarbonised with £1bn partnership

Energy networks operator Pinnacle Power and DIF Capital Partners have teamed up to deploy heat networks to decarbonise tens of thousands of homes and buildings in the UK.

Heat networks capture waste heat from local industrial and commercial buildings and distribute it as usable heat to keep people’s homes warm.

This investment is predicted to save up to 200,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually by cutting out the need for homes and buildings to have their gas boilers.

It is believed that heat networks have the cheapest lifetime cost of all available energy options to decarbonise heat when located correctly.

In Northern Europe, heat networks are already widespread, with typical country penetration ranging from 20-70% and the UK is expected to follow suit by 2050.

Toby Heysham, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Power, said that “this investment offers a clear pathway to achieving decarbonization, through local investment in locally generated, low carbon heat”.

Gijs Voskuyl, Partner and Head of Infrastructure at DIF Capital Partners, added that “Pinnacle Power represents a compelling investment proposition for DIF, with an opportunity to invest in a build-to-core sustainable energy platform operating in a rapidly growing market”.