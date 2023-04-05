UK launches forum to help freight sector decarbonise

A new government-industry forum called the Freight Energy Forum has been launched to support the freight sector’s transition to net zero by 2050 and ensure its long term sustainability.

The forum will explore solutions to help the sector immediately reduce its emissions and create a plan for future clean energy infrastructure rollout.

The new body will bring together representatives from the energy and freight industries to discuss topics such as supply and demand of energy, infrastructure requirements and regional coverage.

The forum will be technology-neutral, and meeting quarterly to produce a roadmap plan for clean energy infrastructure and a review of regulatory barriers.

Transport Minister Richard Holden has said that clean energy supplies and infrastructure are critical for the freight sector to achieve a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Denise Beedell, Senior Policy Manager at Logistics UK, expressed her excitement for the Freight Energy Forum as it will help identify and clarify the necessary energy infrastructure for the logistics industry to reach net zero emissions, while Chris Ashley, lead on the environment and vehicles at Road Haulage Association, emphasised the need for public investment in energy capability to ensure a viable and reliable energy supply for the industry.