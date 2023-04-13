bp and EnBW join Kent for 2.9GW offshore wind project in Aberdeen

bp and EnBW have teamed up with the provider of engineering and design services Kent to create the Morven offshore wind project, 60 kilometres offshore from Aberdeen.

The offshore wind farm is predicted to generate around 2.9GW, enough to power the equivalent of around three million homes.

As part of the ScotWind leasing round, the project will contribute to the regeneration of the Port of Leith and create an operations and maintenance base in Aberdeen.

The Morven project is expected to aid Scotland in achieving its offshore wind generation target of 11GW and the UK’s 50GW target by 2030, with the potential to create thousands of jobs in construction and operations over its lifetime.

Pre-Front End Engineering Design (FEED) studies, set to last for six months, will encompass engineering design tasks that will support important decisions related to foundation type, corrosion protection concepts and transportation and installation feasibility.