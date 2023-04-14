Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Fission friends: UK and Japan partner in nuclear technology

The UK and Japan have reached an agreement to establish a lasting partnership in nuclear technology

Friday 14 April 2023
Image: Grant Shapps / Twitter

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps announced that a partnership agreement had been reached between the UK’s National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA).

The agreement is set to establish a long-lasting partnership between the two countries as pioneers in nuclear technology.

The partnership will enable the UK to benefit from Japan’s expertise and technology, which is crucial for the UK’s ambitious plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and reach net zero by 2050.

Japan has been at the forefront of nuclear technology and has developed some of the most advanced reactors in the world.

Shapps tweeted, “One step further on my mission for fission,” indicating that this agreement was another milestone for the UK’s nuclear sector.

ELN understands that this agreement will also open up opportunities for the UK’s civil nuclear industry to collaborate with Japanese companies on nuclear decommissioning, waste management, and new reactor design.

The NNL and the JAEA have a long history of collaboration. In 2001 both authorities signed a technical collaboration agreement.

