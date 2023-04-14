Keir Starmer: ‘My government will cut energy bills by up to £500’

“My Labour government will insulate 19 million homes, cutting energy bills by up to £500 for families on average.”

That’s what Labour Leader Keir Starmer tweeted in response to the party’s latest pledge.

Labour has committed to providing extra insulation to 19 million of the UK’s coldest homes if it is brought into power at the next election.

This would see all homes rated below a B and C on the Energy Performance Certificate metric upgraded over the course of a decade.

The party has revealed that upgrading 21,000 homes in Stevenage could lead to £10 million being shaved off energy bills, with £14 million saved by upgrading 28,000 homes in Great Yarmouth and £30 million saved through further insulating 60,000 Oldham households.

Labour claims if this upgrade scheme was put in place when it called for it in 2021, there would have already been savings on energy bills of £1 billion this year.

My Labour government will insulate 19 million homes, cutting energy bills by up to £500 for families on average. A vote for Labour on Thursday 4 May is a vote to cut the cost of living.https://t.co/PiVerhRmJP — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 14, 2023

Continuing his tweet, the leader of the opposition said: “A vote for Labour on Thursday 4 May is a vote to cut the cost of living.”

Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said: “One of the reasons that energy bills are so high is the Conservative’ disastrous record on heating our homes. Energy efficiency rates are now twenty times lower than under the last Labour government but Rishi Sunak is breaking his manifesto promises, rather than upgrading homes.”

The Department for Energy Security & Net Zero has been approached for a response.