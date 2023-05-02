Green groups aim to sink undersea gas storage project in NI court battle

Environmental campaigners are taking the Northern Irish government to court over a decision to approve an undersea gas storage project.

The No Gas Caverns and Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland groups are challenging the decision made by former Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) minister Edwin Poots to grant a marine licence for the Islandmagee facility.

According to the groups, the Islandmagee facility involves creating seven underground caverns using a “destructive” excavation method known as solution mining.

The process will allegedly discharge hyper saline salt solution into the sea, resulting in a “dead zone” where marine life cannot survive.

The groups warn that this would have significant detrimental effects on the local environment, sea life and sensitive species such as otters, dolphins and porpoises and undermine climate crisis efforts.

The caverns are projected to provide over 25% of the UK’s natural gas storage capacity, according to Harland and Wolff, the parent company of Islandmagee.

The Larne Lough area was also a filming site for the popular TV series, Game of Thrones.

Lisa Dobbie, from No Gas Caverns, said: “This discharge could severely harm our porpoise, puffin and other priority species and no decommissioning plan for the caverns has been assessed or conditioned in the marine licence.”

ELN has reached out to the DAERA and Harland and Wolff for comment.