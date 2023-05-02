Centrica charged up for expansion into Belgium with new battery storage facility

Centrica Business Solutions has teamed up with energy solutions specialist Alfen to build a 24MW battery storage facility in Ostend, Belgium, its first energy asset outside of the UK.

The new battery will provide storage for wind and solar farms, with the capacity to power 48,000 homes for two hours, helping to balance the grid during peaks and troughs of renewable energy generation.

Set to be at full capacity by early 2024, the site will employ a “multimarket optimisation strategy”, selling and deploying energy to the grid when necessary, Centrica said.

The move marks the beginning of Centrica’s plans to develop more storage assets in support of the Belgian transmission system, as the country navigates the energy transition towards net zero.

Bill Rees, Director of Centrica Energy Assets, said: “As the share of renewables in our energy mix grows, flexibility will be even more critical to ensure renewables are being harnessed effectively, all while keeping the lights switched on securely and affordably.

“We hope Ostend is the first step of many strategic renewable energy assets.”