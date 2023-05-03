Energy bill anxiety: Half of UK consumers fear payment struggles

In 2022, approximately half of all consumers were anxious about their capacity to pay energy bills, with Q4 showing a 50% rate of concern.

That’s according to a survey conducted by Ofgem and Citizens Advice, which suggests consumers have actively sought to minimise their energy use.

The survey of 3,000 people, which monitors domestic consumers’ perceptions of the energy market, shows nearly 84% taking measures to do so.

Some consumers have resorted to alternative cost-cutting methods, such as skipping meals, to pay their energy bills, according to the report.

Several consumers have voiced their belief that energy suppliers are unconcerned about their financial struggles and some have reported suppliers taking unnecessary payments despite credit balances.