Windy wreck: Cargo ship crashes into offshore wind turbine

A cargo ship collided with a wind turbine at Orsted’s Gode Wind 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea on the evening of 24 April 2023.

Orsted said no one was injured in the incident.

An initial assessment of the turbine revealed minor damage, primarily at the boat landing on the foundation.

The turbine was taken offline for investigations and was back in operation approximately 24 hours later.

Further inquiries are ongoing and additional inspections are scheduled for completion.

The Gode Wind 1 offshore wind farm is located about 45 kilometres from the coast and 33 kilometres off the islands of Juist and Norderney.

The farm has 55 wind turbines, each with a 6MW capacity and a rotor diameter of 154 metres.