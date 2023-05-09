Firms join for ‘Europe’s most ambitious hydrogen project yet’

Three companies have joined to deliver what they believe will be the most ambitious green hydrogen project in Europe.

ABB, Lhyfe and Skyborn have collaborated on SoutH2Port, which will have an installed capacity of 600MW and produce close to 240 tonnes of hydrogen each day.

It will be built in Söderhamn, Sweden, utilising the 1GW of power produced by Skyborn’s wind farm nearby.

The project has been constructed to contribute towards Sweden’s 2045 net zero goal – producing clean hydrogen for downstream production, sustainable aviation fuels and ammonia.

Taia Kronborg, Co-Founder at Lhyfe, said: “Skyborn’s track record in offshore wind power, Lhyfe’s expertise in renewable hydrogen production coupled with ABB’s technological expertise creates new opportunities for enabling Power-to-X solutions linked with renewable hydrogen production at scale.”

Skyborn’s Chairman Achim Berge Olsen added: “This is clearly a strategic move for the project and we believe that the collaboration will enable us to accelerate our high ambitions in the region.”

“Hydrogen plays a crucial role in helping achieve the world’s climate goals when it comes to decarbonising the industrial and transportation sectors,” President of ABB Energy Industries, Brandon Spencer said.