‘Brits overestimate energy savings by 51%’

Brits are overestimating their energy savings by 51%.

That’s according to research by EDF, which claims that an overreliance on social media videos is giving households an incorrect calculation of how much they’re saving.

One video that the study points to is one that has gone viral telling people to dry clothes next to a dehumidifier rather than a tumble drier.

The study claims that this will only produce savings of £56, although the video tells viewers that the move will lead to savings of £142.

Overall, the study found that 31% of Gen Z and millennial homeowners specifically use social media hacks to save money on their energy bills.

They claim the videos have helped them save up to £241 but the report stresses that this is not the case.

Each hack video reviewed on Instagram or TikTok was found to be touting savings that were far more than the reality – with an average of £220 less being saved if you combined all the tricks on the social media sites.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director for Customers at EDF, said: “There’s a lot of energy-saving advice online and it can be confusing for people to know what to believe.

“Although in most cases giving these tips a try isn’t going to do any harm, some of the hacks suggested will only lead to minimal savings.

“At a time when bills are expected to stay above where they were before the energy crisis, we’re committed to supporting our customers by helping them to identify which energy-saving measures will make a real difference to their bills and help the nation to achieve net zero.”