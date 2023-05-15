Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Former coal mine transformed into thriving wind farm

ELN has visited the 42MW Dalquhandy wind farm, which consists of ten turbines and is located at the former open cast coal mine in South Lanarkshire, Scotland

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 15 May 2023
Image: ELN

Energy Live News has recently paid a visit to Dalquhandy, an impressive wind farm situated in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Developed by BayWa r.e., this renewable energy project has entered into a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with BT, ensuring that 80% of its generated energy is dedicated to fueling the operations of the telecommunications giant.

During the exclusive visit, Energy Live News had the privilege of engaging with local politicians, along with key representatives BayWa r.e.

The discussions offered invaluable insights into the collaborative efforts and vision driving this remarkable venture, which showcases the convergence of sustainable energy and corporate responsibility.

Click the video to watch the interviews.

 

