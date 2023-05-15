Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Wood and SGN turn up the heat

Wood has partnered with SGN for extensive pre-FEED studies to determine the route and design of new hydrogen pipelines and associated transmission infrastructure

Monday 15 May 2023
Consulting and engineering company Wood and gas firm SGN have joined forces to fast-track hydrogen infrastructure plans in Scotland and Southern England.

Over the course of the next year, Wood is set to undertake three pre-FEED studies, focusing on determining the optimal route and design for dedicated hydrogen pipelines and associated transmission infrastructure.

As part of the proposal, existing natural gas infrastructure will be repurposed, creating a seamless connection between hydrogen producers and energy users seeking to leverage hydrogen for carbon emissions reduction.

Azad Hessamodini, Executive President of Consulting at Wood, expressed enthusiasm for the hydrogen endeavours, recognising their significance in aligning with the carbon reduction commitments of both the UK and Scottish Governments.

SGN’s Hydrogen Solutions Lead, Fergus Tickell, underscored the transformative potential of transitioning gas networks to 100% hydrogen, presenting customers and policymakers with a promising, cost-effective pathway for decarbonizing home heating and industry.

