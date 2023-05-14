Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Ofgem reports low uptake for Boiler Upgrade Scheme

Nearly 17,001 voucher applications have been received and only 10,845 vouchers have been redeemed from May 2022 to April 2023, according to a report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 15 May 2023
Image: Alexander Raths / Shutterstock

Ofgem‘s latest report on the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) reveals concerning statistics regarding its low uptake.

The BUS scheme aims to encourage homeowners to upgrade their old and inefficient boilers with new and energy-efficient ones and the vouchers issued are part of the financial incentives offered to encourage this.

The report, covering the period from 23rd May 2022 to 30th April 2023, shows only 10,845 vouchers redeemed out of nearly 17,001 applications received.

The remaining budget for the first year of the scheme, which ended on 31st March was reported as £90,430,000.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast