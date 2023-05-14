Ofgem reports low uptake for Boiler Upgrade Scheme

Ofgem‘s latest report on the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) reveals concerning statistics regarding its low uptake.

The BUS scheme aims to encourage homeowners to upgrade their old and inefficient boilers with new and energy-efficient ones and the vouchers issued are part of the financial incentives offered to encourage this.

The report, covering the period from 23rd May 2022 to 30th April 2023, shows only 10,845 vouchers redeemed out of nearly 17,001 applications received.

The remaining budget for the first year of the scheme, which ended on 31st March was reported as £90,430,000.