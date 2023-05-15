UK energy bills set to soar due to gas import dependency, warn experts

British homes could be heavily dependent on foreign gas as the UK faces a decline in North Sea gas output.

That’s according to analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) which has warned that without significant investment in insulation, renewables and heat pumps, the UK’s gas trade deficit could soar to £30 billion annually by the early 2030s.

The ECIU estimates that current government policies could lead to import dependency rising to 85% by 2035, which could cost households £500 per year in payments to overseas gas producers.

North Sea gas output is expected to fall by 75% by 2035, with imports needing to increase as a result. UK homes will become even more reliant on foreign gas unless policies are enacted to speed up British renewables deployment and increase insulation in homes.

Currently, the UK imports around half of its gas, but that could rise to 85% by 2035 without these measures, experts have said.

The ECIU has analysed that the UK would be paying up to £30 billion annually for net imports of gas from the early 2030s, with the gas trade deficit over four times the level before the gas crisis.

A house with average insulation, a gas boiler, and average electricity usage could be using £5,700 of foreign gas over the next 12 years, according to the report.

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, the Head of Analysis at ECIU, pointed out that North Sea gas output has been declining, and the official forecasts indicate that this trend will continue.

ELN has reached out to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.