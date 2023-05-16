Renewables spark up 65% of new US electrical power in first quarter

Renewable energy sources dominated new US utility-scale generating capacity in the first quarter of this year, accounting for 64.64% of additions.

That’s according to data reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign and released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Solar power contributed 2,530MW (39.56% of the total), while hydropower and biomass made smaller contributions with 100MW and 29MW respectively.

Natural gas capacity grew by 2,259MW (35.32%), complemented by 2MW of new oil capacity. No new capacity additions were reported for coal, nuclear power, or geothermal energy.

The report suggests March witnessed new capacity additions exclusively from solar (491MW) and wind (409MW).

Interestingly, the growth rate of renewable energy in the US exceeds previous forecasts by FERC.

In March 2020, renewables represented just 22.74% of the total generating capacity, with FERC projecting a “high probability” addition of 24,083MW from solar over the following three years.

However, solar capacity expanded by 39,470MW. Similarly, FERC’s forecast for net wind additions was 26,867MW, but wind capacity grew by 38,550MW.

Overall, solar and wind capacity additions reached 78,020MW in the past three years, surpassing FERC’s expectations by 53.13%.