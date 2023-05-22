TotalEnergies secures permits for 48 solar plants

TotalEnergies has received environmental permits for 48 solar plants in Spain.

The permits were granted by the Spanish authorities, specifically the Ministry of Energy Transition and Autonomous Communities, following a favourable Environmental Impact Assessment.

These solar plants are expected to have a combined installed capacity of approximately 3GW.

The projects will be implemented in various regions across Spain, including Madrid, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia and Aragon.

The Madrid region will host the largest number of plants with an installed capacity of 1.9GW.

The first projects are scheduled to begin operation in early 2024.

These solar plants are expected to generate about 6,000GWh of clean energy annually, which is enough to meet the electricity demand of nearly four million people.

Moreover, TotalEnergies has said the projects will contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions, with an estimated 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions avoided over their lifetime.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, expressed the company’s dedication to promoting renewable energy in Spain.

Pouyanné highlighted that the development of these solar farms will contribute significantly to Spain’s energy transition, equating to the power needs of the entire community of Madrid.