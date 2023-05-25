Solar firm ‘appointed liquidators’

Cambridgeshire County Council has stated Green Energy Together Ltd (GET), one of the appointed installers in iChoosr’s Solar Together scheme, has recently faced a setback in the region.

The local authority said GET appointed liquidators following the loss of their MCS certification, a crucial accreditation required for installers participating in the scheme.

This development has raised concerns among customers in Huntingdonshire who had chosen GET for their solar panel installations.

The Solar Together scheme, run by iChoosr, has been successful in delivering tens of thousands of solar panels across various regions, including central London and the Devon countryside.

Cambridgeshire County Council and its partners had actively promoted the Solar Together scheme to residents interested in investing in solar panels and battery storage at competitive prices through a group purchasing arrangement.

To address the concerns of affected customers in Huntingdonshire, iChoosr has pledged to provide clarification and assistance.

They will be reaching out to those who had chosen GET, explaining the situation and outlining available options, including potential deposit refunds.