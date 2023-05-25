Finance & Markets

E.ON appoints new chief as Michael Lewis departs for Uniper

E.ON UK has announced the appointment of Chris Norbury as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1st June

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 25 May 2023
E.ON UK has named Chris Norbury as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Michael Lewis, who is leaving to become the CEO of Uniper.

Norbury, who has been with E.ON since 2014, brings a wealth of experience in HR and transformation roles from major international organisations, including E.ON SE, EDF and Unilever.

He has been serving as the Chief People Officer of E.ON UK since 2018.

The appointment of Norbury as the new CEO of E.ON UK will be effective from 1st June.

Patrick Lammers, Chief Operating Officer – Commercial at E.ON SE, expressed confidence in Norbury’s ability to lead the company, praising the UK Board’s extensive experience and dedication.

In his farewell statement, departing CEO Michael Lewis expressed his satisfaction with Chris Norbury as his successor, highlighting their years of collaboration and Norbury’s commitment to the company’s development.

Lewis reflected on several notable achievements during his time at E.ON, such as spearheading the establishment of the UK’s first offshore wind farm, leading the industry in offering 100% renewable electricity as a standard option for domestic customers without additional charges and the recent transformation of the supply business, which gave rise to the new E.ON Next brand.

