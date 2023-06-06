UK Power Networks launches trial for low carbon heating

Efficiency & Environment

UK Power Networks’ NeatHeat project trials smart heating systems, offering a low emissions solution for homes unable to install heat pumps

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 6 June 2023
Image: Peter_Fleming / Shutterstock

UK Power Networks is conducting a trial called NeatHeat, installing smart heating systems in 30 homes across London, the South East and the East of England.

The initiative aims to contribute to the transition to net zero by promoting the adoption of low carbon heating solutions.

The project aims to offer low carbon heating solutions for households unable to install heat pumps.

The trial will run for 12 months, exploring the interaction of new boiler systems with the electricity network.

By charging during off-peak hours and using high-density storage, the system maximises energy efficiency.

Image: UK Power Networks

