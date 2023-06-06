UK energy industry ramps up cyber security investment, but critical gaps remain

Increased focus on cyber security investment in the UK’s energy industry is highlighted by a new survey.

The polling by DNV reveals that nearly 59% of energy professionals plan to increase cyber security spending in 2023.

The research shows that professionals recognise cyber attacks as an eventual threat – the report suggests almost two-thirds believe their infrastructure is more vulnerable than ever, driven by geopolitical tensions.

DNV’s report also shows a growing understanding of cyber risks – six-in-ten professionals discuss cyber security in boardroom meetings. 77% view it as a business risk while 89% see it as crucial for digital transformation.

However, concerns remain about insufficient funding for safety-critical systems and operational technology security – according to the report, one-in-three professionals trust current investment levels.