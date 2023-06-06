Rising CO2 levels reach new heights, scientists warn

Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels continue to rise, reaching 424 parts per million (ppm) in May, according to scientists from NOAA and Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

This represents a steady climb into “uncharted territory not seen for millions of years”, scientists have said.

The measurements were obtained at NOAA’s Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory.

The increase of 3.0 ppm over May 2022 is the fourth-largest annual increase in NOAA’s record, according to the report.

Scripps, which maintains an independent record, recorded a May monthly average of 423.78 ppm, also showing a 3.0 ppm increase from the previous year.

The rising carbon dioxide levels are a direct result of human activities, contributing to the impacts of climate change such as heatwaves, droughts, floods, wildfires and storms.

Carbon dioxide pollution is primarily generated by burning fossil fuels, cement manufacturing, deforestation and agricultural practices.

The greenhouse gas traps heat in the atmosphere, increasing extreme weather events and disrupting the climate system.