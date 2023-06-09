Energy firms ‘impersonate National Grid in unsolicited marketing calls’

Two energy companies, Maxen Power Supply Ltd and Crown Glazing Ltd, have been fined a total of £250,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for engaging in unlawful marketing practices.

The ICO discovered that these companies bombarded individuals and businesses on the UK’s ‘do not call’ register with unsolicited marketing calls.

Both Maxen Power Supply Ltd, based in Ilford, Essex, and Crown Glazing Ltd, based in Preston, Lancashire, were found to have made these calls while falsely claiming to represent various organisations, including the National Grid, other energy suppliers, and even the UK Government.

Under the law, organisations are prohibited from making marketing calls to individuals or businesses registered with the Telephone Preference Service and Corporate Telephone Preference Service unless explicit consent has been obtained.

Andy Curry, the ICO Head of Investigations, expressed concern over the distress and potential financial damage caused by these “deceptive sales tactics”.

Curry said: “These companies have not only broken the law by failing to check the ‘do not call’ register, but also caused distress and potential financial damage to businesses on the receiving end of their deceptive sales tactics.”

ELN has reached out to Maxen Power Supply and Crown Glazing – the companies did not respond before publication.