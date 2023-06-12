Efficiency & Environment

Greta Thunberg: School’s out but I’ll still strike

Although she has graduated from ‘school striking,’ the Swedish campaigner has stressed this won’t stop her protesting

Kiran Bose
Monday 12 June 2023
Image: Greta Thunberg / Twitter

Greta Thunberg has said that although she can no longer “school strike” after graduating, the strikes will continue.

“We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can. The fight has only just begun,” the 20-year-old Swedish climate activist said.

Normally students in Sweden finish at the upper secondary education level at 19 but Thunberg’s delay was due to campaigning for climate action.

Her decision to “school strike” on Fridays led to students around the world doing the same, as ‘Fridays for Future’ became popular in Europe, the US and Australia.

“We who can speak up have a duty to do so. In order to change everything, we need everyone. I’ll continue to protest on Fridays, even though it’s not technically school striking,” she stated.

