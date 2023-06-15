Over 100k offshore wind jobs forecasted by 2030

Offshore wind jobs in the UK are set to surpass 100,000 by 2030, according to a recent industry report.

A recent report released by the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) estimates that the sector needs to attract and retain 10,000 workers annually to meet the growing demand.

The government has set a target of 50GW capacity by 2030, and the report emphasises the need for skilled workers in areas such as planning, engineering and digital skills.

The authors of the report note that collaboration between industry and government is crucial to drive the offshore wind sector forward and meet the nation’s renewable energy goals.

Jane Cooper, Director of Offshore Wind at RenewableUK, highlighted the role of offshore wind in industrial and economic growth.

Cooper said: “To ensure we can meet the demands of a net zero society, it’s essential for us to work right across our own industry, across adjacent industries with transferrable skills, and with the next generation, to make offshore wind the most attractive career choice for people from the widest range of backgrounds and with a whole variety of different skill sets.”