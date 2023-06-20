EDF UK enhances digital services with new platform

Energy supplier EDF UK has announced its collaboration with security platform provider Dynatrace.

The partnership aims to enhance the performance, reliability, and security of EDF UK’s digital services, which cater to a vast customer base of more than 5.2 million individuals across the UK.

As part of its ongoing digital transformation, EDF UK is focused on improving customer-facing services like billing and online support.

By implementing Dynatrace’s platform, EDF UK plans to streamline operations and gain valuable insights to ensure a seamless customer experience.

Steve Bowerman, Principal Software Engineer, EDF, said: “Before deploying Dynatrace, we didn’t have much insight into the performance of our digital services.

“To innovate at speed while continuing to deliver the excellent standards of customer experience we aspire to, we realised we needed a more strategic approach to observability.”