Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsFinanceGenerationNet ZeroRenewable Energy

£86m boost for UK’s offshore turbine tech

UKRI has approved £85.6m for ORE Catapult to expand and upgrade its wind turbine testing facilities
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/15/2024 7:47 AM
0 0
0
UK renewables reach record 47.8% share in electricity generation
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has announced £85.6m of capital funding for the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult to expand and upgrade its testing facilities at the National Renewable Energy Centre in Blyth, Northumberland.

This investment aims to support the development of the next generation of wind turbines in the UK.

The new facilities will enable the testing of wind turbine blades up to 150 metres and drive trains up to 23MW, with the capacity for future expansion to 180m and 28MW.

These advanced testing assets will help turbine manufacturers accelerate technology development in the UK with reduced risk and enhanced reliability.

The facilities will facilitate faster product development through testing, validation and certification.

This is expected to prevent 2.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions by accelerating turbine deployment by at least eight months, contributing to more eco-friendly energy production.

Additionally, the investment will support the growth of UK supply chains and attract inward investment into the UK wind industry.

The project is also expected to create 30 new jobs in Blyth.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.