Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
EVsLow Carbon

Charge point operator Believ to exhibit at REiiF 2024   

Electric Vehicle (EV) charge point operator (CPO) Believ, the UK’s best backed CPO, will be exhibiting at the Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (REiiF) in Leeds, showcasing how its unique fully funded charge point installation solution can help landowners add significant commercial and environmental value to their sites
Jessica Woolls
05/16/2024 4:21 PM
0 0
0
Charge point operator Believ to exhibit at REiiF 2024   
Image: Believ
0
Shares

Believ’s end-to-end, fully funded solution supports land and property owners looking to increase their earning potential by installing EV charging hubs or charge points within urban centres, along key transport routes and crucially for the wide-scale adoption of EVs, in rural areas. Believ will help interested parties identify which charging speeds are required to best serve a site and its drivers’ needs. It will also take responsibility for design, planning and installation, as well as ongoing maintenance and operation.   

Steve Beer, Believ’s Partnerships Director will be attending the three-day event, sharing his expertise on charge point hardware solutions and the capabilities that Believ possesses; covering its core business-to-business (B2B) and Local Authority charge point offerings, and how these can be integrated within the property sector.    

Believ partners with sister company Virgin Media O2 in the deployment of charging infrastructure, leveraging their expertise to enable the installation of charge points at scale and pace throughout the UK.   

“Our fully funded, hardware agnostic solution which covers all speeds from Slow to Ultra Rapid charge points is quite unique to the market,” Steve says, “and backed by our delivery partners Virgin Media O2. This gives us the power to provide the right chargers in the right locations, delivering the solutions drivers need and giving them the confidence to make the switch to EV. We’re excited to be attending REiiF this year to help raise awareness of how we are quite distinct from other CPOs, and how our proposition accelerates the much-needed installation of charge points across the UK.”   

“We can also work with freehold and long-lease landowners and showcase the far-reaching commercial and environmental benefits of installing EV charge points; delivering accessible ‘en-route’ charging destinations that are essential for longer journeys.”   

You can find Believ at stand H46 from the 21st to the 23rd of May.   

To find out more about Believ’s offering click the link here.   

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Jessica Woolls

Jessica Woolls

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.