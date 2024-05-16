Charge point operator Believ to exhibit at REiiF 2024   

Believ’s end-to-end, fully funded solution supports land and property owners looking to increase their earning potential by installing EV charging hubs or charge points within urban centres, along key transport routes and crucially for the wide-scale adoption of EVs, in rural areas. Believ will help interested parties identify which charging speeds are required to best serve a site and its drivers’ needs. It will also take responsibility for design, planning and installation, as well as ongoing maintenance and operation.

Steve Beer, Believ’s Partnerships Director will be attending the three-day event, sharing his expertise on charge point hardware solutions and the capabilities that Believ possesses; covering its core business-to-business (B2B) and Local Authority charge point offerings, and how these can be integrated within the property sector.

Believ partners with sister company Virgin Media O2 in the deployment of charging infrastructure, leveraging their expertise to enable the installation of charge points at scale and pace throughout the UK.

“Our fully funded, hardware agnostic solution which covers all speeds from Slow to Ultra Rapid charge points is quite unique to the market,” Steve says, “and backed by our delivery partners Virgin Media O2. This gives us the power to provide the right chargers in the right locations, delivering the solutions drivers need and giving them the confidence to make the switch to EV. We’re excited to be attending REiiF this year to help raise awareness of how we are quite distinct from other CPOs, and how our proposition accelerates the much-needed installation of charge points across the UK.”

“We can also work with freehold and long-lease landowners and showcase the far-reaching commercial and environmental benefits of installing EV charge points; delivering accessible ‘en-route’ charging destinations that are essential for longer journeys.”

You can find Believ at stand H46 from the 21st to the 23rd of May.

To find out more about Believ’s offering click the link here.