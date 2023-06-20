Southern Water ‘plans to hike bills by £279 a year’

Leaked documents from a focus group have exposed Southern Water‘s plan to burden households with a 73% price increase.

The proposed hike, which is not yet finalised, has sparked outrage among consumers and raised concerns about the affordability of water bills.

If implemented, the plan would result in an average annual bill of £759 per household by 2030, accounting for inflation.

This means an additional £279 per year compared to current prices. Over the course of five years, customers would have to find an extra £959 in their budgets to cover the rising costs.

In the leaked documents, Southern Water acknowledged the option of a “least cost plan” that could save households £10 by 2030.

However, this alternative would reportedly lead to compromises in critical improvement works, including measures to reduce sewage spills, mitigate repeat flooding, address climate adaptation, and combat sewage infiltration.

Southern Water’s regulatory commitment to reduce sewage spills by 25% by 2030 and 75% by 2050 has been revealed in leaflets obtained by the PA news agency.

To achieve these targets, the company reportedly argues that it requires a charge of £30 per household, amounting to a total of £750 million.

Katy Taylor, Chief Customer Officer of Southern Water, said: “We regularly listen to the views of customers from across our region when we plan future investment in our network and we discuss the possible impacts on bills.

“We know our communities want to see us investing to improve our environmental outcomes and to do it wisely, but we also recognise the concerns about rising payments in the face of a cost of living crisis. This is why it is important we work together with our communities, in finding the right balance.

“We continue to support customers who need help to pay their bills, with a minimum 45% discount offered to around 125,000 households.”

A Water UK spokesperson said: “Companies regularly test a wide range of proposals with their customers that combine different investment ideas. This is one such example. Consultation with customers is used to shape final plans and companies will be releasing more information on bills and investment later this year.”