Smart tariff engine for UK homes

Partners, including SMS, Samsung Research UK and Shell Energy, have secured funding to develop the Intelligent Smart Energy Engine (ISEE).

This smart system aims to create optimised time-of-use tariffs for households in the UK by combining tailored tariffs with intelligent control of home appliances.

The ISEE project seeks to empower consumers, promote low carbon technologies and maximise cost savings.

By merging data from smart meters and Energy Smart Appliances, such as battery storage, heat pumps, electric vehicle chargers and white goods, the ISEE will generate optimised tariffs designed to benefit consumers.

The project will be tested against future energy market scenarios, with the findings informing decisions on commercialisation.

Tom Woolley, Smart Product and Strategy Director at SMS plc, said: “Combining the creation of optimised electricity tariffs and domestic smart energy appliances with the intelligent deployment of demand-side flexibility offers incredibly exciting potential to bring benefits to consumers, suppliers, and grid operators alike.”